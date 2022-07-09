Left Menu

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 09-07-2022 18:56 IST | Created: 09-07-2022 18:56 IST
Maha: Three die, 47 fall ill after drinking well water in Amravati; CM announces Rs 5 lakh ex-gratia
Three persons died and 47 fell ill after drinking polluted water from open wells in two villages of Maharashtra's Amravati district, an official said on Saturday.

As per a statement issued by the chief minister's office (CMO), the affected persons belonged to Paach Dongri and Koylari villages of Melaghat in Amravati.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has announced ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh each to the kin of the deceased, it was stated.

Earlier in the day, Shinde, who is currently in Delhi, phoned the collector of Amravati and directed that medical treatment be provided to the affected persons at the earliest and if needed, they be admitted to a private hospital, the statement said.

At least 50 persons fell ill after consuming polluted water from open wells and of these, three have died. The victims suffered from diarrhoea, it said.

The district collector informed the chief minister that condition of some patients was critical. To which, Shinde asked him to ensure that all efforts are taken to see that the toll does not rise.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

