Moosewala killing: One of key conspirators fled India a month before incident, says Delhi Police

The Interpol had earlier issued a Red Corner Notice against Satinderjeet Singh alias Goldy Brar who claimed responsibility for Moosewalas killing.According to a senior police officer, Sachin Bishnoi was one of the key plotters. On Monday, the police had said two more people, including the one who shot Moosewala from a close range, have been arrested by the Special Cell.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-07-2022 21:43 IST | Created: 09-07-2022 21:43 IST
The Delhi Police on Saturday said one of the key conspirators of Punjabi singer Siddu Moosewala's killing fled India over a month before the incident. The Interpol had earlier issued a Red Corner Notice against Satinderjeet Singh alias Goldy Brar who claimed responsibility for Moosewala's killing.

According to a senior police officer, Sachin Bishnoi was one of the key plotters. It is believed that Sachin along with Brar made the entire plan to kill the Punjabi singer, the officer said. Sachin left the country in April, the officer added.

Moosewala was shot dead in Punjab's Mansa district on May 29. On Monday, the police had said two more people, including the one who shot Moosewala from a close range, have been arrested by the Special Cell. With the arrest of the duo, the city police has so far arrested five people in connection with the case. The Delhi Police arrested Ankit Sirsa (19) and Sachin Bhiwani (25) on Sunday night. The two wanted criminals belong to the Lawrence Bishnoi-Goldy Brar gang. The police had found a new video linked to the case in the mobile phone of Ankit. The purported video shows five men in a car flaunting their guns, celebrating the killing of Moosewala. Last month, the Special Cell arrested three people, including two shooters, in connection with Moosewala's killing.

The accused were identified as Priyavrat alias Fauji (26), a resident of Sonipat in Haryana; Kashish (24), also from the state's Jhajjar district; and Keshav Kumar (29), a resident of Bhatinda in Punjab.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

