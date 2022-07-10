Russian rockets wreck apartment block in Ukraine's Donbas, killing 10 - local officials

At least 10 people have been killed and more are feared trapped after Russian Uragan rockets hit a five-story apartment block in Ukraine's Donetsk region, leading to the building collapsing, local officials said.

The regional emergency service gave the latest death toll from the strike in the town of Chasiv Yar as 10 people, with rescue work still going on. Several hours earlier, Donetsk region Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko said on Telegram that at least 34 people could be trapped under the ruins.

Andriy Yermak, chief of staff to Ukraine's president, said in a Telegram post that the strike was "another terrorist attack," and that Russia should be designated as a "state sponsor of terrorism" as a result. A bill to apply this label to Russia has been tabled by two U.S. senators, who expressed their confidence the proposal would be voted through during a Thursday visit to Kyiv.

Russia, which says it is conducting a "special military operation" to demilitarise Ukraine, denies targeting civilians.

