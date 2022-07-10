Left Menu

Raj: 5 killed, 10 injured in 3 separate road accidents

Five people, including a couple, were killed and 10 others were injured in three separate road accidents in Rajasthan, police said.The incidents occured in Nagaur, Banswara and Sirohi districts of the state.Police said that a couple travelling in a car was killed while two others were injured in a collision between a truck and a car in Devda village of Khmera police station area of Banswara late Saturday night.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 10-07-2022 19:16 IST | Created: 10-07-2022 19:16 IST
Raj: 5 killed, 10 injured in 3 separate road accidents
  • Country:
  • India

Five people, including a couple, were killed and 10 others were injured in three separate road accidents in Rajasthan, police said.

The incidents occured in Nagaur, Banswara and Sirohi districts of the state.

Police said that a couple travelling in a car was killed while two others were injured in a collision between a truck and a car in Devda village of Khmera police station area of ​​Banswara late Saturday night. The deceased were identified as Himanshu (47) and his wife Deepika (40), they said. The injured have been admitted to a government hospital in Banswara. The bodies were handed over to the relatives after the post-mortem.

A case has been registered against the truck driver and investigation is going on. In Nagaur, a woman was killed and five others were injured in a collision between a truck and a car in Kuchaman City police station area on Sunday.

Santoshi Devi, who was travelling in the car, was killed while five others, including the driver, were injured. Police said that after the post-mortem, the body was handed over to the relatives.

The injured have been admitted to the government hospital for treatment. In another accident, two people in the car were killed and three others were injured near Chandana village of Shivganj police station area on National Highway 62 of Sirohi district.

The deceased were identified as Bhima Singh (60) and Bhairu Singh (65), police said.

The injured were admitted to Mahavir Hospital for treatment, from where their families have taken them to Gujarat. He said the bodies were handed over to the relatives after the post-mortem.

Police is investigating the matter after registering a case against the truck driver.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sri Lankan Prime Minister Wickremesinghe says he is willing to resign and make way for all-party government

Sri Lankan Prime Minister Wickremesinghe says he is willing to resign and ma...

 Sri Lanka
2
NASA’s head warned that China may try to claim the Moon - two space scholars explain why that’s unlikely to happen

NASA’s head warned that China may try to claim the Moon - two space scholars...

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: South Africa's Afrigen partners with U.S. on mRNA vaccine research; After backlash, Beijing drops COVID vaccination mandate for crowded venues and more

Health News Roundup: South Africa's Afrigen partners with U.S. on mRNA vacci...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: South Africa's Afrigen partners with U.S. on mRNA vaccine research; After backlash, Beijing drops COVID vaccination mandate for crowded venues and more

Health News Roundup: South Africa's Afrigen partners with U.S. on mRNA vacci...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022