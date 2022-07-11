Left Menu

Nagpur cops arrest 4 members of inter-state gang of thieves with SUV

Four members of an inter-state gang of thieves were arrested by the crime branch of Nagpur Police amid a high drama at a toll booth, an official said on Sunday. An official said the police stumbled upon the criminal activities of the gang during the investigation of a car theft case in Nagpur.

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 11-07-2022 00:06 IST | Created: 11-07-2022 00:06 IST
Four members of an inter-state gang of thieves were arrested by the crime branch of Nagpur Police amid a high drama at a toll booth, an official said on Sunday. Police seized the SUV and other material worth Rs 10 lakh from the accused who have at least 21 cases of thefts and burglary pending against them in four states. An official said the police stumbled upon the criminal activities of the gang during the investigation of a car theft case in Nagpur. Police suspected that the car-lifters might have travelled from Betul in MP to steal the car in Nagpur, the official said, adding that staff at toll plazas on the Nagpur border were alerted. ''On Saturday, the Crime Branch officials received information from Khambara toll booth that an SUV with a suspected number plate was heading towards Nagpur city,'' he said. On the directions of the police, a tractor trolley was stationed on the road at a toll booth to block the SUV. ''A police vehicle blocked the passage of the SUV after it stopped from behind. In a bid to escape, the SUV dashed into the police vehicle repeatedly, but police overpowered the accused,'' he said.

The accused revealed during the interrogation that they had committed thefts in Nagpur, Agra, Indore and in Rajasthan. A case was registered and further probe is on.

