India projected to surpass China as world’s most populous country during 2023: UN report
PTI | United Nations | Updated: 11-07-2022 10:45 IST | Created: 11-07-2022 10:45 IST
India is projected to surpass China as the world’s most populous country next year, according to a report by the United Nations on Monday which said that the world population is forecast to reach eight billion by mid-November 2022.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- United Nations
- India
- China
Advertisement