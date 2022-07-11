Left Menu

SC directs Centre to consider introduction of bail act to streamline release of accused

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-07-2022 12:15 IST | Created: 11-07-2022 12:14 IST
Supreme Court of India (File Photo)
The Supreme Court on Monday directed the Centre to consider the framing of a new law to grant bail so as to streamline the release of accused in criminal cases.

Issuing a slew of directions, a bench of Justices S K Kaul and M M Sundresh said investigating agencies and their officers are duty-bound to comply with section Section 41-A of the Criminal Procedure Code (Notice of appearance before police officer).

The top court also directed all high courts to find undertrial prisoners who are not able to comply with bail conditions and appropriate action be taken to facilitate their release.

It directed all state governments, Union Territories, and high courts to file status reports in four months. The apex court's direction came while pronouncing a judgment in a case related to the arrest of a man by the CBI.

The details of the judgment are awaited.

