Left Menu

16 years after Mumbai train blasts, HC yet to commence hearing on confirmation of death sentence to 5 convicts

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 11-07-2022 14:19 IST | Created: 11-07-2022 14:18 IST
16 years after Mumbai train blasts, HC yet to commence hearing on confirmation of death sentence to 5 convicts
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On the 16th anniversary of serial blasts in Mumbai local trains which claimed over 180 lives, the Bombay High Court on Monday adjourned till next month the hearing on confirmation of the death sentence to five convicts, saying it was ''overburdened''.

On July 11, 2006, seven blasts occurred at different locations on the Western Line of the city's local trains, killing more than 180 people and injuring several others.

In September 2015, a trial court convicted 12 accused and sentenced five of them to death. The other seven convicts were sentenced to life imprisonment. The Maharashtra government then filed an appeal in the the high court, seeking confirmation of the death penalty. A death sentence pronounced by a trial court has to be confirmed by the HC.

The convicts also filed appeals, challenging their conviction and sentences.

On Monday, when the matter came up for hearing before a division bench of Justices R D Dhanuka and M G Sewlikar, special public prosecutor Raja Thakare informed the court that hearing into all the pleas would take at least six months, considering the voluminous evidence.

The court then noted that this bench was already overburdened and hence, lawyers could approach the Chief Justice (of the HC) to seek for the matter to be heard by a dedicated bench.

Thakare then said the confirmation plea was put forth before three benches, before coming to the bench led by Justice Dhanuka. "Benches led by Justices Naresh Patil, B P Dharmadhikari and S S Jadhav, all were to hear the matter, but then they were all due to retire,'' Thakare said. The lawyers also informed that they had already approached for assignment of a bench, following which this bench came to be assigned.

"Yes, but we are already overloaded. I will simply place this matter for hearing in August for directions and final hearing," Justice Dhanuka said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UP: Girl, 5, found mutilated in Balrampur forest

UP: Girl, 5, found mutilated in Balrampur forest

 India
2
Science News Roundup: NASA to showcase Webb space telescope's first full-color images; Ancient jawbone could give glimpse of Europe's earliest humansand more

Science News Roundup: NASA to showcase Webb space telescope's first full-col...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Gay men, some trans people and sex workers should be vaccinated against monkeypox, French health body says; After backlash, Beijing drops COVID vaccination mandate for crowded venues and more

Health News Roundup: Gay men, some trans people and sex workers should be va...

 Global
4
Supply chain constraints to continue affecting auto sector this year: Mercedes-Benz India MD & CEO

Supply chain constraints to continue affecting auto sector this year: Merced...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022