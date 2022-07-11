Left Menu

PM Modi interacts with Shramjeevis involved in work of new Parliament

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi unveiled the National Emblem cast on the roof of the New Parliament Building today morning.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-07-2022 15:04 IST | Created: 11-07-2022 15:04 IST
The Prime Minister also interacted with the Shramjeevis involved in the work of the new Parliament. Image Credit: Twitter(@mygovindia)
The Prime Minister tweeted:

"This morning, I had the honour of unveiling the National Emblem cast on the roof of the new Parliament."

The Prime Minister also interacted with the Shramjeevis involved in the work of the new Parliament.

"I had a wonderful interaction with the Shramjeevis who have been involved in the making of the Parliament. We are proud of their efforts and will always remember their contribution to our nation."

The National Emblem is made of bronze with a total weight of 9500 Kg and is 6.5 m in height. It has been cast at the top of the Central Foyer of New Parliament Building. A supporting structure of steel weighing around 6500 Kg has been constructed to support the Emblem.

The concept sketch and process of casting of the National Emblem on the roof of New Parliament Building has gone through eight different stages of preparation from clay modeling/computer graphic to bronze casting and polishing.

(With Inputs from PIB)

