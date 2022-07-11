Left Menu

Odisha police inspector arrested for accepting bribe

A police inspector from the Umerkote police station in the Nabarangpur district was arrested by the Odisha Vigilance Directorate for demanding and accepting a bribe worth Rs 20,000 from a complainant.

ANI | Bhubaneswar (Odisha) | Updated: 11-07-2022 15:52 IST | Created: 11-07-2022 15:52 IST
Odisha police inspector arrested for accepting bribe
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A police inspector from the Umerkote police station in the Nabarangpur district was arrested by the Odisha Vigilance Directorate for demanding and accepting a bribe worth Rs 20,000 from a complainant. The police inspector has been identified as Sri Limaraj Pradhan, Additional Inspector in charge of the Umerkote police station, who got paid off by the complainant on Sunday night in return for not taking any action against him in a family dispute.

The bribe money has been recovered from the possession of the inspector and confiscated. A case under section 7 PC (Amendment) Act-2018 has been registered in the Koraput Vigilance Police Station with case number 21/2022.

To evade the CCTV cameras, Sri Pradhan asked the complainant to give him the bribe at a solitary location. However, the Vigilance Team comprising one Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), three inspectors, and other staff caught him after he tried to flee to a nearby bushy area.

He tried to engage in a scuffle to free himself but was overpowered by the Vigilance team. Further investigation against Sri Pradhan is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UP: Girl, 5, found mutilated in Balrampur forest

UP: Girl, 5, found mutilated in Balrampur forest

 India
2
Science News Roundup: NASA to showcase Webb space telescope's first full-color images; Ancient jawbone could give glimpse of Europe's earliest humansand more

Science News Roundup: NASA to showcase Webb space telescope's first full-col...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Gay men, some trans people and sex workers should be vaccinated against monkeypox, French health body says; After backlash, Beijing drops COVID vaccination mandate for crowded venues and more

Health News Roundup: Gay men, some trans people and sex workers should be va...

 Global
4
Supply chain constraints to continue affecting auto sector this year: Mercedes-Benz India MD & CEO

Supply chain constraints to continue affecting auto sector this year: Merced...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022