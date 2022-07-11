Left Menu

Child rights body asks Mumbai Police to file FIR against Aaditya Thackeray over children joining 'save Aarey' protest

Aaditya Thackeray, a former Maharashtra environment minister, had recently staged a protest with green activists at Aarey Colony, known as the green lung of Mumbai, against the Eknath Shinde governments move to resume the construction of a metro carshed at the forested area.The erstwhile Uddhav Thackeray government had shifted the metro car shed to Kanjurmarg in north-east Mumbai, but no work was done at the new site, to protect the biodiversity in the Aarey forest.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 11-07-2022 16:41 IST | Created: 11-07-2022 16:41 IST
Child rights body asks Mumbai Police to file FIR against Aaditya Thackeray over children joining 'save Aarey' protest
  • Country:
  • India

The national child rights body has asked Mumbai Police to file an FIR against Yuva Sena chief Aaditya Thackeray for ''using'' children during a 'Save Aarey' protest, an official said on Monday.

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) registrar Anu Chaudhary has written to Mumbai Police Commissioner Vivek Phansalkar requesting the registration of an FIR.

In her letter, she mentioned that the NCPCR had received a complaint from Dhrutiman Joshi alleging that Aaditya Thackeray used minor children in the protest or political campaigns in so-called 'save Aarey' protest. Joshi is the legal head of the Sahyadri Rights Forum, it said. ''Through the Twitter link, children are seen participating in the protest holding placards,'' Chaudhary stated.

She said the NCPCR has taken cognisance of the matter and is of the view that such an act is prima facie in contravention of section 75 of the Juvenile Justice (Care and protection of Children) Act.

''In view of the above, the commission thereby requests you to investigate the matter urgently by lodging an FIR against the accused persons at once,'' she stated.

The commission also said that the children should be identified and produced before Child Welfare Committee as per Juvenile Justice Act for recording their statements.

An Action Taken Report along with the copy of FIR and the statement of children may be shared with the Commission within three days of receipt of this letter, it said. Aaditya Thackeray, a former Maharashtra environment minister, had recently staged a protest with green activists at Aarey Colony, known as the ''green lung'' of Mumbai, against the Eknath Shinde government's move to resume the construction of a metro carshed at the forested area.

The erstwhile Uddhav Thackeray government had shifted the metro car shed to Kanjurmarg in north-east Mumbai, but no work was done at the new site, to protect the biodiversity in the Aarey forest.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UP: Girl, 5, found mutilated in Balrampur forest

UP: Girl, 5, found mutilated in Balrampur forest

 India
2
Science News Roundup: NASA to showcase Webb space telescope's first full-color images; Ancient jawbone could give glimpse of Europe's earliest humansand more

Science News Roundup: NASA to showcase Webb space telescope's first full-col...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Gay men, some trans people and sex workers should be vaccinated against monkeypox, French health body says; After backlash, Beijing drops COVID vaccination mandate for crowded venues and more

Health News Roundup: Gay men, some trans people and sex workers should be va...

 Global
4
Supply chain constraints to continue affecting auto sector this year: Mercedes-Benz India MD & CEO

Supply chain constraints to continue affecting auto sector this year: Merced...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022