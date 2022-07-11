Left Menu

New Parliament building will witness fulfilment of hopes and aspirations of people: Amit Shah

Following the unveiling of the national emblem cast on the roof of the new Parliament building by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that it "will become the identity of self-reliant and new India and will witness the fulfilment of the hopes and aspirations of the people".

ANI | Updated: 11-07-2022 17:09 IST | Created: 11-07-2022 17:09 IST
New Parliament building will witness fulfilment of hopes and aspirations of people: Amit Shah
Union Home Minister Amit Shah (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Following the unveiling of the national emblem cast on the roof of the new Parliament building by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that it "will become the identity of self-reliant and new India and will witness the fulfilment of the hopes and aspirations of the people". "Today Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled the National Emblem on the summit of the new Parliament House. The new Parliament building will become the identity of a self-reliant and new India and will witness the fulfilment of the hopes and aspirations of the people. On top of which this national emblem will always be resplendent like a crown jewel," Shah tweeted in Hindi.

Officials said the emblem is made up of bronze with a total weight of 9,500 kg and is 6.5 metres in height. It has been cast at the top of the central foyer of the new Parliament building, and a supporting structure of steel weighing around 6,500 kg has been constructed to support the emblem, they said.

The concept sketch and process of casting of the national emblem on the roof of the new Parliament building has gone through eight different stages of preparation from clay modelling and computer graphics to bronze casting and polishing, they said. The PM also interacted with the workers involved in the work of the new Parliament on the occasion.

During the interaction, the Prime Minister asked the workers if they were facing any issues and getting the ration regularly. He also enquired if any of them had faced trouble during the COVID pandemic and if they had been vaccinated. The Prime Minister also told the workers that they are in the process of not just constructing a building but creating history. The workers told PM Modi that they were extremely excited to have him with them and they draw a lot of inspiration from him.

PM Modi thanked the workers for their effort to keep the construction work on schedule and said that they were the inspiration behind the new Parliamentary building. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UP: Girl, 5, found mutilated in Balrampur forest

UP: Girl, 5, found mutilated in Balrampur forest

 India
2
Science News Roundup: NASA to showcase Webb space telescope's first full-color images; Ancient jawbone could give glimpse of Europe's earliest humansand more

Science News Roundup: NASA to showcase Webb space telescope's first full-col...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Gay men, some trans people and sex workers should be vaccinated against monkeypox, French health body says; After backlash, Beijing drops COVID vaccination mandate for crowded venues and more

Health News Roundup: Gay men, some trans people and sex workers should be va...

 Global
4
Supply chain constraints to continue affecting auto sector this year: Mercedes-Benz India MD & CEO

Supply chain constraints to continue affecting auto sector this year: Merced...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022