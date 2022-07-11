Left Menu

Couples derailed by virus get mass re-wedding' in New York

11-07-2022
Hundreds of couples whose weddings were derailed or scaled back due to the COVID-19 pandemic got a do-over at no less than a New York City landmark.

The Lincoln Centre for the Performing Arts hosted “Celebrate Love: A (Re)Wedding” for 500 couples on Sunday evening in the pavilion outside the centre.

Lincoln Centre's website calls it ”a special day for newlyweds, those whose weddings were cancelled or diminished, and people who want to recommit their love to their partners and the city we love”.

It featured a multicultural ceremony — not legally binding — as well as music, dancing and remarks from New York City Mayor Eric Adams.

