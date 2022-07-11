Left Menu

National Herald case: Enforcement Directorate asks Sonia to appear before it on July 21

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-07-2022 17:33 IST | Created: 11-07-2022 17:26 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has asked Congress president Sonia Gandhi to depose before it on July 21 for questioning in the National Herald newspaper-linked money-laundering case, officials said on Monday.

Gandhi was issued a second summons for June 23 by the agency, but the 75-year-old Congress leader could not keep the date as she was ''strictly advised to rest at home following her hospitalization on account of COVID-19 and a lung infection''.

Gandhi had sought to postpone the summons by four weeks and hence, she has been asked to depose before the agency on July 21, the officials said.

The Congress president was first issued the notice for an appearance on June 8 but after she reported positive for Covid, the summons for June 23 were issued.

Her son and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi has been questioned by the agency in the case for over 50 hours in sessions spread across five days.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

