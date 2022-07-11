DIARY-Political and General News Events from July 11

For other diaries, please see:

-------------------------------------------------------------------- This diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events -------------------------------------------------------------------- MONDAY, JULY 11 ** PODGORICA - Bulgarian President Rumen Radev arrived for an official visit to Montenegro at the invitation of President Milo Dukanovic (to Jul. 12). ** KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysian Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Sifuddin Abdullah will host China State Councillor and Forign Affairs Minister, Wang Yi, who will be on an two-day official visit to Malaysia (to Jul. 12). ** TOKYO - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Tokyo to offer condolences for former Japanese PM Abe's death ** PRAGUE - Israel's President Isaac Herzog visits Prague to meet with his Czech counterpart, Milos Zeman, Prime Minister Petr Fiala and other officials.

** BRUSSELS - Spain's Economy Minister Nadia Calviño speaks to media at arrival for Eurogroup meeting of economy ministers. - 1500 GMT NAYPYIDAW/BANGKOK/MANILA/JAKARTA/KUALA LUMPUR - China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi will pay an official visit to Myanmar, Thailand, Philippines, Indonesia and Malaysia. (To July 14) HANOI - At the invitation of Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son, Argentina's Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Trade and Worship Santiago Andres Cafiero will pay an official visit to Viet Nam. (To July 11)

PRAGUE - Germany's Economy Minister Robert Habeck visits Prague amid Europe's push for decoupling from Russia's fossil fuels - 1100 GMT WASHINGTON, DC - U.S. President Joe Biden will meet his Mexican counterpart on Tuesday aiming to forge agreements on how to contain a surge in illegal immigration from Mexico with apprehensions at the U.S.-Mexico border at their highest levels in over a decade. BRUSSELS - Euro zone finance ministers meet in Brussels

PRAGUE - EU Informal meeting of justice and home affairs ministers. (To July 12) TOKYO - German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock visits Tokyo to meet her counterpart Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi for a bilateral meeting. BANGKOK - Thai finance minister Arkhom Termpittayapaisith speaks at a 'property inside 2022' seminar – 0530 GMT BRUSSELS – Eurogroup meeting. GLOBAL - United Nations World Population Day. MUMBAI - 15th anniversary of deadly bomb attacks on Mumbai's commuter rail network. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, JULY 12 ** BRUSSELS - EU energy chief Kadri Simson speaks at Energy Solutions Event

** JERUSALEM, Israel / Palestinian Territories - Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid meets Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer in Jerusalem. - 0930 GMT ** BERLIN - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Slovenia's Prime Minister Robert Golob speak to reporters following their meeting expected to focus on the impact of the war in Ukraine. - 1000 GMT

TOKYO - U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen visits Tokyo ahead of G20 finance ministers and central bank governors' meeting in Bali, Indonesia (to July 13). WASHINGTON DC - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador will meet with his U.S. counterpart Joe Biden in Washington. BRUSSELS – EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council BRUSSELS - European Union finance ministers will set the irrevocable exchange rate at which croatia will convert its kuna currency into euros when it adopts the single currency on Jan 1, 2023. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, JULY 13 ** NICOSIA - Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer visits Cyprus

** BRUSSELS - NATO sec-gen Jens Stoltenberg at European Parliament foreign affairs committee debate - 0700 GMT ISRAEL/PALESTINIAN TERRITORIES - U.S. President Joe Biden to meet Israeli and Palestinian leadership during a two-day visit to Israel and the Palestinian territories. (To July 14) - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, JULY 14

** BERLIN - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz receives Sultan of Oman Haitham Bin Tarik Al Said in Berlin - 1015 GMT PODGORICA, Montenegro – EU-Montenegro Stabilisation and Association Council meeting. NUR-SULTAN - Russia's energy minister Nikolay Shulginov visits Nur-Sultan for CIS power council - 1000 GMT

PARIS - G20/OECD Corporate Governance Forum. PRAGUE - EU affairs ministers informal meeting in Prague. (to July 15) PARIS - Bastille Day. - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, JULY 15 ** BALI, Indonesia - U.S Secretary Janet Yellen to speak in a high level seminar of the G20 Finance ministers meeting

BERLIN - German President Frank Walter Steinmeier meets Sultan of Oman Haitham Bin Tarik Al Said in Berlin - 0800 GMT RIYADH - U.S. President Joe Biden will travel to Saudi Arabia and is set to meet the country’s de facto ruler, Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman (to July 16) BALI, Indonesia - Finance Ministers and Central Bank governors from the G20 countries meet in Indonesia's Bali. - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, JULY 16

** BALI, Indonesia - Indonesia Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati to host a discussion on climate change with finance leaders in a side event of the G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors meeting in Bali, Indonesia. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, JULY 17 GLOBAL - World Day for International Justice, which commemorates the adoption of the founding treaty of the International Criminal Court, the Rome Statute, on July 17. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, JULY 18 ** VIENNA - Slovakia's Prime Minister Eduard Heger visits Vienna, meeting Chancellor Karl Nehammer - 1100 GMT

BERLIN - German President Frank Walter Steinmeier meets Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi - 0830 GMT INDIA - Presidential election PARIS - French President Emmanuel Macron meets president of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in Paris (To July 19) BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting. HAMPSHIRE - Farnborough International Airshow 2022 (to Jul 22) GLOBAL - Nelson Mandela International Day. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, JULY 19

BRUSSELS - EU-Azerbaijan Cooperation Council. TEHRAN - Turkey President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is visiting Iran. PRAGUE - EU industry and trade ministers informal meeting in Prague. (to July 20) - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, JULY 20 CYPRUS - Cyprus marks the anniversary of the Turkish invasion in 1974. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, JULY 21 KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fl – 22nd anniversary of conclusion of NASA's space shuttle program after successful completion of mission STS-135. GLOBAL - International Yoga Day. - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, JULY 22 OSLO – 11th Anniversary of Norway bombing and mass shooting at youth summer camp on the nearby Utoya Island where 77 people killed. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, JULY 24 OTTAWA - Pope Francis to visit Canada (to July 30) - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, JULY 25 ** GENEVA - WTO General Council meeting (to July 26). TUNISIA – Referendum election - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, JULY 28 TEHRAN – Turkey President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will visit Tehran. GLOBAL - World Hepatitis Day. GLOBAL – 108th anniversary of the beginning of World War 1. PERU - 201st Anniversary of Independence. - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, JULY 29 BAYREUTH, Germany - Annual Bayreuth festival 2022 (to Aug. 9) - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, JULY 30 JAKARTA – 55th ASEAN Ministerial Meeting (AMM) (To Aug. 6)

JAKARTA – 12th EAS Foreign Ministers’ Meeting (EAS FMM) (To Aug. 6) JAKARTA – 23rd APT Foreign Ministers’ Meeting (APT FMM) (To Aug. 6) - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, JULY 31 KINSHASA, Congo - Election for Congolese National Assembly DAKAR, Senegal - Election for Senegalese National Assembly - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, AUGUST 1 ** GLOBAL – World Breastfeeding Week (to Aug. 7).

** WARSAW – Poland marks 78th anniversary of its war-time Warsaw Uprising against the Nazi occupation. ** CHINA – 95th founding anniversary of the People's Liberation Army. - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, AUGUST 5

** EDINBURGH, Scotland - Edinburgh Fringe Festival 2022 (To Aug 29) - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, AUGUST 6

** HIROSHIMA - Hiroshima Commemorations 77th Anniversary of 1945 nuclear attacks. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, AUGUST 9 ** NAGASAKI, Japan - Nagasaki Commemorations 77th Anniversary of 1945 nuclear attacks. KENYA – President election.

KENYA - Kenyan National Assembly election. KENYA - Kenyan Senate election. - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, AUGUST 12

** GLOBAL - International Youth Day. - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, AUGUST 13

** EDINBURGH, Scotland - Edinburgh International Book Festival (to Aug 29) - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, AUGUST 14

** PAKISTAN – 75th Anniversary of Pakistan independence from British rule. BANGKOK - 11th APEC Tourism Ministers Meeting and the 60th APEC Tourism Working Group Meeting (to August 20). - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, AUGUST 15 ** INDIA – 75th Anniversary of Indian Independence from British rule.

** JAPAN – 77th Anniversary of country's surrender in World War Two. ** LIECHTENSTEIN – 216th Anniversary of Independence. - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, AUGUST 19 ** TRALEE, Ireland - 2022 Rose of Tralee International Festival (to Aug 23).

** GLOBAL - World Humanitarian Day. ** MOSCOW – 30th Anniversary of the failed Soviet coup against Mikhail Gorbachev which accelerated the collapse of the Soviet Union. - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, AUGUST 21 ** SUNDAY – 9th Anniversary of nerve gas attack which killed hundreds of people in rebel-held neighbourhoods on the edge of Damascus. - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, AUGUST 23 ** BALTIC WAY – 33rd anniversary of the Baltic Way, a human chain of people in 1989 stretching from Vilnius to Tallinn to mark solidarity in the struggle for independence from the Soviet Union. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 24

** POLAND - Poland marks the 33rd anniversary of the creation of the first post-Communist government in 1989. ** UKRAINE – 31st Anniversary of Independence.

** WASHINGTON – 210th Anniversary of the Burning of Washington, including the White House and the US Capitol building, by the British troops during the War of 1812. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, AUGUST 25 ** URUGUAY - Uruguay's Independence Day.

** PARIS – 78th Anniversary of the liberation of Paris from Nazi occupation in the Second World War. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, AUGUST 29 PRAGUE - EU informal meeting of defence ministers. (To Aug. 30)

- - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 31 ** VENICE, Italy – 79th Venice International Film Festival (to Sept 10). PRAGUE – EU informal meeting of foreign affairs ministers.

- - - - - - - - - MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 5 ** PHNOM PENH - 14th CLMV Economic Ministers’ Meeting. (To Sept. 11) ** PHNOM PENH - 54th ASEAN Economic Ministers’ (AEM) Meeting and Related Meeting. (To Sept. 11) - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 9 ** PRAGUE – EU Informal meeting of economic and financial affairs ministers. (To Sept. 10) - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 11 ** SWEDEN - Swedish Parliament Election. - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 20 ** BRUSSELS - EU General Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 25 ** SAO TOME AND PRINCIPE - Sao Tomean National Assembly Election.

