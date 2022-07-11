Left Menu

Ukrainian artillery outnumbered eight to one by Russia- foreign legion

Damien Magrou, spokesman for the unit comprising foreign nationals, told a briefing in Kyiv that more arms from Ukraine's Western partners were needed to close the gap. "We're entering a phase of the war where our disadvantage to the Russian forces in terms of heavy weaponry and artillery is very much being felt," Magrou said.

Ukrainian artillery outnumbered eight to one by Russia- foreign legion

Ukraine's heavy artillery is outnumbered roughly eight to one by Russian guns, putting Ukraine at a significant disadvantage, a spokesman for Ukraine's International Legion said on Monday. Damien Magrou, spokesman for the unit comprising foreign nationals, told a briefing in Kyiv that more arms from Ukraine's Western partners were needed to close the gap.

"We're entering a phase of the war where our disadvantage to the Russian forces in terms of heavy weaponry and artillery is very much being felt," Magrou said. He went on to say that the M142 HIMARS multiple rocket launch systems supplied by the United States were having an impact on the battlefield.

"We can see the results already," he said. Magrou also voiced concern about the fate of international fighters held captive in the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic that Russia backs in eastern Ukraine.

The self-proclaimed entity previously sentenced three foreign nationals serving in other units of Ukraine's Armed Forces to death. "It is a great worry for us to see the instrumentalisation of captives," Magrou said.

