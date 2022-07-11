Left Menu

Conspiracy underway to weaken country’s social fabric: RSS leader

PTI | Roorkee | Updated: 11-07-2022 20:17 IST | Created: 11-07-2022 20:17 IST
Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh leader Indresh Kumar on Monday alleged that some people are trying to weaken the country’s social fabric and a conspiracy is underway to pit people against each other in the name of religion and community.

A convener of the RSS’s Muslim wing, Kumar said Friday is the day for prayers for Muslims but some people have converted it in into a day for stone-pelting.

A conspiracy underway to instigate people against each other in the name of religion and community, and weaken the country's unity, he said after participating in a religious programme here.

Some people are working towards weakening the country's social fabric and vitiating its atmosphere, he added.

In a situation like this, Muslim organisations don't just need to come forward and condemn them but identify and deal toughly with them, he said.

The RSS leader appealed to all Indians to unfurl the Tricolour on August 15 when the country celebrates 75 years of its Independence.

