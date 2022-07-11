Army Chief Gen Pande launches the book 'Cavalier's Take - Memoir of a Soldiers General'

Army Chief General Manoj Pande on Monday unveiled the book 'Cavalier's Take - Memoir of a Soldiers General' written by Lt Gen Rajan Bakhshi, former GOC-in-C, Central Army and GOC, 14 Corps. As part of the Indian army for over 40 years, the book is a compilation of Gen Bakhshi's real-life experiences, ranging from humour in uniform to challenges overcome during his command of the Ladakh corps. The book offers real-life personality-based narratives of lesser-known army men, who are worthy of high acclaim.

Actual incidents and the role of destiny in the most hazardous and challenging environs of Ladakh, including the highest battle field in the world - the Siachen Glacier. Humour in uniform in the peacetime soldiering mode with real-life episodes ranging from young officer days to senior ranks. A glimpse of life in the fieldformations and a commentary on the national mobilization after the terrorist attack on the Parliament making it a mixed bag of short stories. During his tenure as the Central Army commander, Gen Bakhshihad initiated orientation sessions about the Indian Army for the larger civilian population. With encouraging feedback from the audience via packed auditoriums the General soon realised that the youth of the nation was keen to know more about their army and these sessions gained momentum and reached out to schools and various other institutions subsequently.

Speaking at the book launch, said General Manoj Pande said, "A fourth-generation army officer and the only tank-man to have commanded the prestigious Ladakh corps Lt Gen Rajan Bakhshi's 'Cavalier's Take - Memoir of a Soldiers General' is neither a travelogue nor a figment of imagination. Each story is a real life happening with live characters and actual existing locations in the country." "Our great army has achieved milestones and success with pure grit and dedication of our troops. It is pertinent for the youth of the nation to know, understand and learn about this great institution and this is my small contribution toward that goal. I hope this book will make one chuckle, smile, get teary and most importantly appreciate and value the life of a soldier, whilst also sharing learnings with our young officers," he stated.

The army chief further said the book is a tribute to the mighty Indian Army and its gallant brave hearts, who are known to perform beyond the call of duty and lay down their lives for the national cause with little remorse. "Undoubtedly the Indian jawan is one the finest soldier in the world. All that he needs is effective leadership," added General Manoj Pande.

Gen Rajan Bakhshi is a fourth-generation army officer with 40 years of exemplary military service with proven capability in strategic planning of unified command, higher direction of war, national security, financial and human resource management of the world's second-largest professional armed force. Having been educated at St Xavier's High School, Delhi and Shri Ram College of Commerce, Delhi University, he was commissioned into The Poona Horse in 1975 and commanded the 69 Armoured Regiment in 1996.

Gen Bakhshi commanded an Armoured Brigade and an Infantry Division, both in the Western Sector, followed by a Corps which is fully deployed in the High-Altitude Area in Ladakh. In recognition of his services as the Corps Commander in Ladakh, he was bestowed with the prestigious "Uttam Yudh Seva Medal", an award for outstanding action in war-like situations during peacetime. The highest distinguished service award of "Param Vashist Seva Medal" was bestowed on him for services rendered as an Army Commander. (ANI)

