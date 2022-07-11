Puducherry gets new DGP

The Union Home Ministry has announced Manoj Kumar Lal as the new Director General of Police of Puducherry.

An order to this effect was issued by the ministry on Monday.

Lal, an IPS officer belonging to the 1988 batch and AGMUT (Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Mizoram and other Union Territories) cadre, is being repatriated from central deputation.

The incumbent DGP Ranvir Singh Krishnia from the 1989 IPS batch has been transferred to New Delhi. Krishnia was DGP of the UT since January 2021.

