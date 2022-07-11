Left Menu

Delhi Police arrests two Bangladeshi nationals with Indian passports

Delhi Police on Monday arrested two Bangladeshi nationals for allegedly holding Indian passports.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-07-2022 23:39 IST | Created: 11-07-2022 23:38 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Delhi Police on Monday arrested two Bangladeshi nationals for allegedly holding Indian passports. According to the police, the accused have been identified as Sohail Rana Biswas, who revealed that he is a Bangladeshi national and he was travelling with his wife Jahanara Begum to Dhaka on Indian passports.

He further disclosed that he came to India in 2015 with his wife through an agent namely Meherajuddin Seikh based in Kolkata, the agent helped them to cross the border and took them to Pune, Maharashtra. After that both resided in Pune and worked there. Later the agent procured two Indian passports for them.

Later, the accused went to Dubai with the help of these passports and agent Meherajuddin Seikh arranged this journey. They are presently in judicial custody and section 14 Foreigners Act has been added to this case. Further efforts are being made to trace and arrest the agent in the case. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

