Police lift dharna by suicide victim's mother from near Odisha college

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 11-07-2022 23:39 IST | Created: 11-07-2022 23:39 IST
The police on Monday forcibly lifted a woman from near a college here and destroyed the make-shift tent from which she was holding a dharna demanding proper investigation into the death by suicide of her daughter.

Her 19-year-old daughter was found hanging in her hostel room of the BJB Autonomous College on July 2. She said in a suicide note that she was unable to cope with the ragging and mental harassment by three senior students. She, however, did not mention any name.

Demanding a CBI probe into her death, her mother along with several student activists were staging a dharna in front of the college gate. The police action came when the agitators were planning to conduct the 10th-day rituals of the dead girl.

Additional DCP P C Pal said the police lifted the agitators following a complaint by the college authorities that alleged that the dharna was disturbing the atmosphere of education in the college.

Pal said they have every right to stage protests but at the proper place earmarked for such activities and not in front of the college gate. However, All India Students Federation (AISF) state president Sanghamitra Jena said: “We, along with the victim’s mother, were staging a dharna at a corner of the college gate where people used to spit. We were not using microphones. Still, they alleged that dharna caused a disturbance.” Jena said that the police and the government should be sensitive toward the feelings of a mother who lost her grown-up daughter.

Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) also took out a rally at PMG Square here demanding justice for the deceased student.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

