House of prime accused in abetment-to-suicide case demolished

The double-storey residence of the prime accused, who allegedly abetted the suicide of an animal rights activist in Assam's Dibrugarh, was demolished on Tuesday, police said.

The suicide has led to widespread outrage, with Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma meeting the family and apologising to them for the police failing to take action when the deceased's father had filed several complaints of harrassment by the accused.

The Dibrugarh police and the civic administration have launched the demolition drive of Baidullah Khan's house at Ghoramara area, a day after Special DGP (Law and Order) G P Singh visited the family of Vineet Bagaria.

A notice was issued and pasted at Khan's residence last Friday, stating that the building was illegally constructed and violated all norms.

Bagaria, 32, had allegedly hanged himself last Thursday after recording a video, blaming four people for mentally and physically harassing him and his family members.

Khan and another accused, Nishant Sharma, were arrested a day later from the Lumding railway station.

The family had rented out a shop to a person, who had allegedly sublet it to Khan. The accused owned a motorbike showroom and opened a spare parts shop on the premises.

Bagaria asked Khan to leave, but the latter refused and allegedly threatened the family.

Bagaraia is the co-founder of Animal Welfare People and his father, Kailash Bagaria, is an Aam Aadmi Party member and a chartered accountant.

The Special DGP said police would not allow 'Baahubali' (muscle power) culture in part of the state.

The progress of the investigation is being closely monitored and a lookout notice has been issued to nab the two absconding accused and their associates at the earliest, Singh said.

''We have sent several directives in the last two days to every police station to take action against criminals and musclemen who violate the law,'' he said.

Steps are being taken to bring all cases against the accused during the last two years so that the case diary can be strengthened and a strong charge sheet submitted, the officer said.

The Dibrugarh police have been directed to submit the charge sheet of this case within 60 days, he said, adding that the Dibrugarh police inspector had been transferred for negligence.

