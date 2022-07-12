Left Menu

'Adverse' remarks against ACB ADGP; SC asks Karnataka HC judge to defer hearing

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-07-2022 12:47 IST | Created: 12-07-2022 12:43 IST
'Adverse' remarks against ACB ADGP; SC asks Karnataka HC judge to defer hearing
Supreme Court of India Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court on Tuesday asked Karnataka High Court judge Justice H P Sandesh, who purportedly made some "adverse" remarks against Anti-Corruption Bureau ADGP Seemanth Kumar Singh, to defer the hearing in a bail case there for three days.

A bench comprising Chief Justice N V Ramana and justices Krishna Murari and Hima Kohli took note of the submissions of Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the state government and the counsel of the ADGP of ACB and requested the HC judge to defer the hearing.

The ADGP, in his plea, has sought expunction of adverse remarks of Justice Sandesh during the hearing of a bail application.

Justice Sandesh called the ACB a ''collection centre'' and Singh its head a ''tainted officer''.

Later, on July 11, the high court judge also dictated an order in which he, reportedly stated that he was threatened with transfer and the threat of transfer was conveyed to him by another sitting judge.

"We think it is fit to request the learned judge to defer the hearing for three days...This period will allow us to peruse the order passed by the judge on July 11," top court said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Do you know small intestinal microbiome prevents obesity and type 2 diabetes in our gut?

Do you know small intestinal microbiome prevents obesity and type 2 diabetes...

 United States
2
West cautious of China's nuclear innovations

West cautious of China's nuclear innovations

 China
3
Ivory-billed woodpecker granted 6-month reprieve from U.S. extinction list

Ivory-billed woodpecker granted 6-month reprieve from U.S. extinction list

 Global
4
CBI registers two separate cases in connection to Rs 2100 cr bank fraud

CBI registers two separate cases in connection to Rs 2100 cr bank fraud

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022