Russian President Vladimir Putin to visit Iran next week
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Putin will travel to Tehran next Tuesday to attend a trilateral meeting with the leaders of Iran and Turkey, the so-called Astana format of meetings for Syria-related talks. Peskov told reporters Tuesday that during the visit, Putin will also have a separate meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
PTI | Moscow | Updated: 12-07-2022 15:10 IST | Created: 12-07-2022 14:58 IST
- Country:
- Russian Federation
