Russian President Vladimir Putin to visit Iran next week

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Putin will travel to Tehran next Tuesday to attend a trilateral meeting with the leaders of Iran and Turkey, the so-called Astana format of meetings for Syria-related talks. Peskov told reporters Tuesday that during the visit, Putin will also have a separate meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

PTI | Moscow | Updated: 12-07-2022 15:10 IST | Created: 12-07-2022 14:58 IST
Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
