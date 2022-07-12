Man shoots dead second wife during pregnancy in UP village

A 35-year-old man allegedly shot dead his pregnant second wife in a village here, police said on Tuesday.

Raj Kumar, a resident of Jaisinghpur village of Tharinav Police Station area, had married his cousin Rita Devi, 28, after a love affair. Kumar already had four children from his first wife at the time of his second marriage. They are all living in the same village, SHO Anand Singh Bhadauria said. About three months ago, he had started living in a rented house near Badanpur crossing with Rita Devi, the SHO said. On Monday night, he shot Rita Devi as she slept next to him, he said. Bhadauria said Kumar was booked after a complaint by Sita Devi, the sister of the deceased.

The accused has been taken into custody for interrogation, and the body of Rita Devi has been sent for post mortem, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)