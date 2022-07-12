China grants licences to 67 online games in July

China's gaming regulator on Tuesday granted publishing licenses to 67 online games, which included titles belonging to developers such as Youzu Interactive and iDreamSky.

Titles belonging to tech companies Tencent or NetEase Inc were not on the approved list published by the National Press and Public Administration.

