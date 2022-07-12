ISIS leader in Syria killed in U.S. strike, U.S. officials say
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 12-07-2022 19:00 IST | Created: 12-07-2022 19:00 IST
The leader of Islamic State in Syria has been killed in a U.S. military air strike, two U.S. officials told Reuters on Tuesday.
The officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity, declined to provide details. The killing would be another blow to the Islamist militant group's efforts to reorganize as a guerrilla force after losing large swaths of territory.
In February, the top leader of Islamic State blew himself up during a U.S. military raid in Syria.
