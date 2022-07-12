Left Menu

Maha: Two held with ganja in Latur city

PTI | Latur | Updated: 12-07-2022 19:04 IST | Created: 12-07-2022 19:04 IST
Two persons were arrested for alleged possession of ganja in Maharashtra's Latur city, police said on Tuesday.

Based on a tip-off, the police laid a trap at a house in Coil Nagar area of the city on Monday and intercepted two persons who arrived there with the contraband, an official said.

The police recovered 115 gm of ganja and cash to the tune of Rs 3.9 lakh from their possession, he said.

The police have arrested Sharif Latif Shaikh (34), who is the district chief of the Akhil Bhartiya Akali Sena, and Ganesh Bibhishan Bansode (19), both residents of Coil Nagar, the official said.

