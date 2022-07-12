IMF's Georgieva says Zambia, Ethiopia, Chad creditor committees to meet soon

Creditor committees for the debt restructurings of Zambia, Ethiopia and Chad are all expected to meet within the next 10 days, International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said on Tuesday.

Georgieva, speaking to a forum sponsored by the Devex development media group, said there was a growing risk of a debt crisis among developing and low-income countries, but that she was encouraged that wealthier nations are starting to grasp the scale of the problem.

