Transgender welfare board set up in J&K

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 12-07-2022 20:16 IST | Created: 12-07-2022 20:16 IST
Jammu and Kashmir administration on Tuesday announced constitution of a transgender welfare board for protection of rights and interests of the miniscule population.

According to the 2011 census, the total population of transgenders in Jammu and Kashmir was 4,137.

As per an official order, Chief Secretary will head the 13-member transgender welfare board.

“In terms of Clause 10 (1) of the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Rules, 2020, sanction is hereby accorded to constitution of Transgender Welfare Board for protection of rights and interests of transgender persons thereby facilitating their access to government schemes and welfare measures in the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir,” Principal Secretary (General Administration Department), Manoj Kumar Dwivedi said in his order issued on the directions of the Lt Governor Manoj Sinha.

Administrative secretaries of various departments including home, finance, health and medical education, school education department, social welfare department, department of law, justice and parliamentary affairs, Director general Social welfare Kashmir and director social welfare Jammu were nominated as members of the board.

In addition, four prominent citizens – two each from Kashmir and Jammu divisions – were nominated as members of the board.

