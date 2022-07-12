New Delhi, Jul 12 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 9 pm.

These are the top stories from the northern region at 9 pm.

DEL76 UP-LD-JOURNALIST-SIT UP police forms SIT to probe cases against Md Zubair in various dists Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh Police Tuesday constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) for a ''transparent'' and expeditious probe into cases lodged against Alt News co-founder Mohammad Zubair in various districts of the state, a senior official said.

DES29 UP-PREZ-RAJBHAR Rajbhar's party yet to take call on presidential election, keeps oppn camp guessing Lucknow/Ballia: Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party, which has kept ally Samajwadi Party guessing on whom it will vote for in the presidential election, will take a call on Saturday after meeting SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, a party leader said. DES24 UP-POPULATION-SP Destruction of democratic values causes anarchy, not population: Akhilesh Lucknow: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday said anarchy is not caused by population but due to the destruction of democratic values.

LGD26 UP-COURT-GYANVAPI Gyanvapi mosque: Muslim side completes arguments on maintainability of case Varanasi (UP): The Muslim side on Tuesday completed its arguments on the maintainability of the Gyanvapi mosque-Shringar Gauri complex case in the district court here.

DEL5 RJ-NADDA-VISIT BJP president J P Nadda in Udaipur to attend party training camp Udaipur: BJP president J P Nadda reached Udaipur from Delhi on Tuesday morning to attend a training camp of the party being held at Mount Abu in the Sirohi district. DES54 RJ-PEACE MARCH Peace march taken out for communal harmony in Ajmer Jaipur: An all-community peace march aiming at spreading the message of communal harmony was taken out in Rajasthan’s Ajmer on Tuesday, an official said. DES46 RJ-MURMU-VISIT Murmu to visit Jaipur on Wednesday to seek support for presidential polls Jaipur: NDA’s candidate Droupadi Murmu will visit Jaipur on Wednesday to seek support from legislators for the July 18 presidential polls. LGD24 RJ-COURT-LD TAILOR MURDER Udaipur tailor's murder: Three sent to police, four to judicial custody Jaipur: An NIA court here on Tuesday sent three of the accused in Udaipur tailor Kanhaiya Lal's murder case to police custody till July 16 while the other four were remanded in judicial custody till August 1.

DES42 CH-YASHWANT SINHA Country doesn't need silent president: Yashwant Sinha Chandigarh: Combined opposition candidate for presidential polls Yashwant Sinha on Tuesday said the country does not need a ''silent president'' but the one who uses his moral authority and discretion.

DES40 UKD-DHAMI-NEP Uttarakhand becomes first state to implement NEP at pre-primary level Dehradun: Uttarakhand on Tuesday became the first state in the country to initiate process of implementing the Centre’s New Education Policy, with Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami inaugurating ‘Bal Vatikas’ at anganwadi kendras across the state to strengthen the pre-primary education system.

DES33 HP-VIRUS-CASES 356 more test positive for coronavirus in Himachal Pradesh Shimla: Himachal Pradesh on Tuesday recorded 356 covid cases, the highest single day number in the recent days, officials said.

DES28 HP-CONG BJP banking on Modi's popularity as it has nothing to show: Himachal Cong president Hamirpur (HP): The ruling BJP is banking on the popularity of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to win the Himachal Pradesh Assembly polls as it did nothing for people’s welfare, said state Congress president Pratibha Singh on Tuesday here.

DES13 CONG-HP-JOINING Himachal ex-BJP chief Khimi Ram joins Congress New Delhi: Former Himachal Pradesh BJP president Khimi Ram on Tuesday joined the Congress.

DES34 PB-VIDEO-LD KHALI Khali accused of slapping toll plaza employee in Ludhiana, ex-wrestler alleges misbehaviour Chandigarh: Dalip Singh Rana, better known as The Great Khali, has been accused of slapping a toll worker in Ludhiana, a charge rejected by the former WWE wrestler who claimed that the toll plaza employees misbehaved with him.

DES49 PB-VEHICLE-REGISTRATION E-registration service for new vehicles launched in Punjab Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday launched e-registration service for new vehicles through automobile dealers.

DES52 PB-POLICE-TRANSFERS Punjab govt shifts 113 police officers, including 19 IPS officers Chandigarh: In a major reshuffle, the Punjab government on Tuesday shifted 113 police officers, including 19 Indian Police Services officers, with immediate effect.

