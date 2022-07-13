Left Menu

Maha: Boulder crashes on bypass road amid heavy rains in Thane

Meanwhile, the TMC on Wednesday announced that Thane city will receive less water supply in the next three to four days.As per a release issued by the civic body, Bhatsa river had swelled due to heavy rainfall this month, as a result of which a lot of silt and dirt has gotten collected in the jackwell, affecting the flow.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 13-07-2022 15:23 IST | Created: 13-07-2022 15:03 IST
Maha: Boulder crashes on bypass road amid heavy rains in Thane
  • Country:
  • India

A boulder crashed on a bypass road between Panvel and Thane in Maharashtra amid heavy rainfall on Wednesday, a civic official said.

No one was injured in the incident that took place on Mumbra bypass road around 11.30 am, said Avinash Sawant, the chief of the regional disaster management cell (RDMC) of the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC). Local firemen and the RDMC rushed to the spot at Sainik Nagar and began clearing the road, he said. The district administration has alerted people residing on the banks of Ulhas river in Badlapur town, as the water levels rose to 16 metres due to rains, an official said.

Chief officer of the Badlapur civic council Yogesh Godse is keeping a tab on the situation, it was stated. Firemen were taking stock of the low-lying areas, including Dubey Baugh, Ersan School, Ritu World and 18 bunglows to alert, as the water level in the river was on the rise due to heavy downpour since Tuesday night, the official said. Meanwhile, the TMC on Wednesday announced that Thane city will receive less water supply in the next three to four days.

As per a release issued by the civic body, Bhatsa river had swelled due to heavy rainfall this month, as a result of which a lot of silt and dirt has gotten collected in the jackwell, affecting the flow. This problem has affected the water supply. Hence, till the rains reduce and the flood waters recede, the supply to the city will be low, it stated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers show effectiveness of migraine drugs in weight loss

Researchers show effectiveness of migraine drugs in weight loss

 United States
2
MP: Villagers capture crocodile insisting it swallowed boy bathing in river

MP: Villagers capture crocodile insisting it swallowed boy bathing in river

 India
3
France to cut nitrites in food after agency confirms cancer risk

France to cut nitrites in food after agency confirms cancer risk

 France
4
China's surging hydropower is a boon for its climate goals, and energy bills

China's surging hydropower is a boon for its climate goals, and energy bills

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022