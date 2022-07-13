Left Menu

Sri Lanka's Cardinal calls for peace, restraint amid political crisis

Thousands of protesters in the Sri Lankan capital Colombo have taken over the presidents residence.The police fired tear gas on protesters who had gathered near the Prime Ministers Office. Prime Minister Wickremesinghe last week said Sri Lanka is now a bankrupt country.

PTI | Colombo | Updated: 13-07-2022 16:07 IST | Created: 13-07-2022 15:49 IST
Sri Lanka's Cardinal calls for peace, restraint amid political crisis
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka's Catholic church Archbishop Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith on Wednesday appealed for peace and requested all parties to act with restraint, warning that external forces could intervene in the country's internal affairs during this vulnerable situation.

Cardinal Ranjith also called for the people to remain as they are, and to support the ongoing struggle, the News First Lanka portal reported.

Sri Lanka is facing the worst crisis. Thousands of protesters in the Sri Lankan capital Colombo have taken over the president's residence.

The police fired tear gas on protesters who had gathered near the Prime Minister's Office. The protesters broke through a barricade despite tear gas and stormed the prime minister's office also, calling for his resignation.

The protesters continue to occupy the three main buildings in the capital, the President's House, the presidential secretariat, and the prime minister's official residence, Temple Trees, calling for their resignations.

In a statement, the Archbishop of Colombo states that the ongoing struggle has achieved certain milestones, and the only way to ensure that those milestones are strengthened is not to attack any civilians, and not to cause any harm, the portal reported.

Therefore, he had called for all parties to act with restraint, as a vulnerable situation as this could lead to external forces intervening in the affairs of the country, the report added.

Sri Lanka, a country of 22 million people, is under the grip of an unprecedented economic turmoil, the worst in seven decades, leaving millions struggling to buy food, medicine, fuel, and other essentials. Prime Minister Wickremesinghe last week said Sri Lanka is now a bankrupt country.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers show effectiveness of migraine drugs in weight loss

Researchers show effectiveness of migraine drugs in weight loss

 United States
2
MP: Villagers capture crocodile insisting it swallowed boy bathing in river

MP: Villagers capture crocodile insisting it swallowed boy bathing in river

 India
3
France to cut nitrites in food after agency confirms cancer risk

France to cut nitrites in food after agency confirms cancer risk

 France
4
China's surging hydropower is a boon for its climate goals, and energy bills

China's surging hydropower is a boon for its climate goals, and energy bills

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022