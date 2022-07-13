Ukraine rules out ceding territory to Russia to secure peace
13-07-2022
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba on Wednesday ruled out ceding territory to Russia as part of any peace deal and said no peace talks were underway between Moscow and Kyiv.
"The objective of Ukraine in this war... is to liberate our territories, restore our territorial integrity, and full sovereignty in the east and south of Ukraine," he told a briefing.
