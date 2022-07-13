Left Menu

Ukraine rules out ceding territory to Russia to secure peace

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 13-07-2022 16:51 IST | Created: 13-07-2022 16:37 IST
Dmytro Kuleba Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba on Wednesday ruled out ceding territory to Russia as part of any peace deal and said no peace talks were underway between Moscow and Kyiv.

"The objective of Ukraine in this war... is to liberate our territories, restore our territorial integrity, and full sovereignty in the east and south of Ukraine," he told a briefing.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

