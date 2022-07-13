Yet another industrialist quizzed in Kodanad murder-heist case
A Madurai-based industrialist was on Wednesday being questioned by the special investigating team SIT probing into the Kodanad heist and murder case, police said.The tycoon is a mall owner and the interrogation was based on documents seized by the Income-Tax Department from an apartment in Chennai in 2017, the police said.
- Country:
- India
A Madurai-based industrialist was on Wednesday being questioned by the special investigating team (SIT) probing into the Kodanad heist and murder case, police said.
The tycoon is a mall owner and the interrogation was based on documents seized by the Income-Tax Department from an apartment in Chennai in 2017, the police said. The team has already quizzed two other industrialists - one from Coimbatore and the other based in Puducherry. Security guard Om Bahadur was allegedly murdered and some documents reportedly stolen from the Kodanad estate bungalow, belonging to late former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa on April 24, 2017.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Madurai
- Kodanad
- Puducherry
- Chennai
- Jayalalithaa
- Om Bahadur
- Income-Tax Department
ALSO READ
Goods ferry service between Kankesanthurai and Puducherry to start anytime soon: Sri Lankan fisheries minister
Centre conducts pensioners’ awareness program at Puducherry
Sobha forms JV to build 2.5 acre housing project in Chennai
Chennaiyin FC rope in Iranian defender Hakhamaneshi
QS Ranking: Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi among 140 Best Student Cities globally