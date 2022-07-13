Law will take its course: Police amid demands for release of Assam girl writing 'anti-national' poem

Amid demands for the release of a 19-year-old Assam girl arrested for her poem allegedly supporting a banned outfit, police on Wednesday said the law will take its course.

The girl, Barshashree Buragohain, was arrested on May 18 this year in Uriamghat in Golaghat district for allegedly writing on social media a poem titled 'Akou Korim Rashtra Droh' (will again rebel against the nation).

Special Director General of Police (Law and Order) G P Singh, in a Twitter post, said there is ''a specific call to indulge in waging war against the State in her Facebook post''.

''When someone publicly professes support for a banned organisation and declares intent of waging war against the Indian state, we are legally bound to prosecute that person. Following due process, a chargesheet shall be filed in a competent court of law. Let the law take its own course,'' the senior police officer said.

The girl is a second year student of Mathematics at Jorhat's DCB College and her examinations are scheduled to be held later this month.

Her parents have appealed to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and the police to release her from jail so that she can appear for her semester-end examinations.

Following their appeal, people from various quarters have demanded her release.

Congress' Barpeta MP Abdul Khaleque has also tweeted demanding Buragohain's release from prison.

