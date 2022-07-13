Left Menu

Sri Lanka President Rajapaksa set to fly to Singapore via Maldives - government source

Reuters | Colombo | Updated: 13-07-2022 19:37 IST | Created: 13-07-2022 19:37 IST
Sri Lanka President Rajapaksa set to fly to Singapore via Maldives - government source
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa was expected to head to Singapore after fleeing to the Maldives in the early hours of Wednesday, a government source in Sri Lanka told Reuters, as protests continued in Colombo.

The source, who declined to be identified given the sensitivity of the subject, said Rajapaksa could send his resignation to the speaker of Sri Lankan parliament after landing in Singapore.

An aide to Rajapaksa and the Singapore government did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers show effectiveness of migraine drugs in weight loss

Researchers show effectiveness of migraine drugs in weight loss

 United States
2
France to cut nitrites in food after agency confirms cancer risk

France to cut nitrites in food after agency confirms cancer risk

 France
3
MP: Villagers capture crocodile insisting it swallowed boy bathing in river

MP: Villagers capture crocodile insisting it swallowed boy bathing in river

 India
4
China's surging hydropower is a boon for its climate goals, and energy bills

China's surging hydropower is a boon for its climate goals, and energy bills

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022