Left Menu

Mettur dam crosses 105 feet, more rains likely to raise water level

The water level is likely to increase by another two feet late in the night, as inflow is increasing fast throughout the day.The level stood at just over 100 feet on Tuesday morning and there was an increase of over four feet on a single day, official sources said.The catchment areas of Cauvery in Karnataka are receiving heavy rains and the inflow at Biligundlu, the entry point of Cauvery water from Karnataka to Tamil Nadu, stood at around 1.10 lakh cusecs on Tuesday.The reservoir is the lifeline of farmers in the delta districts of Tamil Nadu.Meanwhile.

PTI | Coimbatore | Updated: 13-07-2022 21:21 IST | Created: 13-07-2022 21:09 IST
Mettur dam crosses 105 feet, more rains likely to raise water level
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As the catchment areas of Cauvery river in neighbouring Karnataka are receiving heavy rains, the water level in Mettur dam in Salem district breached the 105 feet mark on Wednesday.

The full reservoir level in the dam, also known as Stanley Reservoir, is at 120 feet. The water level is likely to increase by another two feet late in the night, as inflow is increasing fast throughout the day.

The level stood at just over 100 feet on Tuesday morning and there was an increase of over four feet on a single day, official sources said.

The catchment areas of Cauvery in Karnataka are receiving heavy rains and the inflow at Biligundlu, the entry point of Cauvery water from Karnataka to Tamil Nadu, stood at around 1.10 lakh cusecs on Tuesday.

The reservoir is the lifeline of farmers in the delta districts of Tamil Nadu.

Meanwhile. incessant rains were witnessed in Coimbatore district as almost all the dams are reaching their capacity level, officials said.

As against 165 feet, Sholayar dam water level stood at 162.80 on Wednesday morning, while Aliyar level recorded 96.3 feet as against 120 feet capacity.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers show effectiveness of migraine drugs in weight loss

Researchers show effectiveness of migraine drugs in weight loss

 United States
2
France to cut nitrites in food after agency confirms cancer risk

France to cut nitrites in food after agency confirms cancer risk

 France
3
MP: Villagers capture crocodile insisting it swallowed boy bathing in river

MP: Villagers capture crocodile insisting it swallowed boy bathing in river

 India
4
China's surging hydropower is a boon for its climate goals, and energy bills

China's surging hydropower is a boon for its climate goals, and energy bills

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022