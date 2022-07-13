2.6 kg of heroin seized from field along India-Pakistan border in Amritsar
The Border Security Force (BSF) on Wednesday said it seized 2.6 kg of heroin from a field in a village along the India-Pakistan border here, according to an official statement.
BSF troops noticed a tractor's drawbar and another iron object lying in the farming field in Bhindi Nain village, the statement said.
''When the iron object was dissected, 2.6 kg of heroin was recovered from the cavity of the object,'' it said.
