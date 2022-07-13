Left Menu

U.N. chief due to explain 'positive' Ukraine grain talks

Reuters | Updated: 13-07-2022 22:11 IST | Created: 13-07-2022 22:11 IST
U.N. chief Antonio Guterres will speak later on Wednesday about talks between Russia, Ukraine, Turkey and U.N. officials on resuming Black Sea exports of Ukraine grain because "we believe that this is something positive," a U.N. spokesman said.

"He (Guterres) will talk to you at some length about why that is," U.N. spokesman Farhan Haq told reporters in New York.

Russian, Ukrainian and Turkish military delegations met with U.N. officials in Istanbul on Wednesday for talks on resuming exports of Ukrainian grain from the major Black Sea port of Odesa as a global food crisis worsens.

