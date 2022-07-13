Left Menu

Lok Sabha Speaker to hold discussions on Anti-Defection Law with presiding officers of state legislatures

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will meet the Presiding Officers of the Legislative Bodies in India on July 15 in Parliament premises, Lok Sabha secretariat said in a statement.

13-07-2022
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will meet the Presiding Officers of state legislatures in India on July 15 in the Parliament premises, the Lok Sabha secretariat said in a statement. The Presiding Officers will be discussing issues pertaining to the All India Presiding Officers' Conference and CPA India Region and they will deliberate on areas of interest concerning the functioning of legislative bodies in India, including anti-defection law, disruption in legislatures, people's participation in legislative bodies and uniformity of rules and procedures in legislatures.

After the meeting, the Lok Sabha Speaker will chair a briefing meeting of the Indian delegation which will attend the upcoming 65 Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference at Halifax, Canada from August 20 to 26. The Speaker will lead the Indian Parliamentary Delegation to the Conference. The conference is slated to discuss wide-ranging areas from the Role of Parliaments in achieving sustainable development, the use of innovative technology, issues related to women, youth and climate change, etc.

The Parliament of India and all state legislatures are members of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association and are expected to attend the Conference in Halifax, Canada. (ANI)

