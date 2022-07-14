Gangster escapes from police custody in UP
According to police, the accused Vinay Shrotiya alias Vikas Sharma, a resident of Firozabad, was taken to the court in connection with a case registered against him at Barhan police station.When he reached the court along with the police team, the two men hit the policemen with bricks and fled the spot along with him, Senior Superintendent of Police, Agra, Prabhakar Chaudhary said.
A man booked under the Gangster Act on Wednesday escaped from police custody after two of his gang members allegedly attacked a head constable with bricks at the court premises here, officials said. According to police, the accused Vinay Shrotiya alias Vikas Sharma, a resident of Firozabad, was taken to the court in connection with a case registered against him at Barhan police station.
When he reached the court along with the police team, the two men hit the policemen with bricks and fled the spot along with him, Senior Superintendent of Police, Agra, Prabhakar Chaudhary said. Efforts are on to find the accused, he said.
