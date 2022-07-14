Left Menu

Ukrainian military launch new attack on Russian forces in southern Ukraine

Ukraine's military said on Tuesday that an attack by its forces on Nova Kakhovka had killed 52 people. The town’s Russia-installed authorities said at least seven people were killed in that attack, Russia’s TASS news agency reported. Reuters could not independently verify the battlefield accounts.

Ukrainian forces hit two military checkpoints and a landing pad on Thursday in the second strike this week on a Russian-held area in southern Ukraine, Ukrainian officials said. The new attack on Nova Kakhovka in the Kherson region killed 13 "occupiers", Serhiy Bratchuk, spokesperson for the Odesa regional administration, quoted the Operational Command South as saying. He cited no evidence for the death toll.

Reuters could not independently verify the battlefield accounts.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

