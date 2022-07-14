Left Menu

Swiss attorney general warns trading looted commodities could be war crime

Switzerland's attorney general has warned Swiss-based commodities trading firms that dealing with stolen raw materials, notably from Ukraine, could trigger war crime charges. The Swiss government said last month it wanted to take a closer look at the country's flourishing commodities traders to gain more insight on a rather opaque sector employing more than 10,000 people. The issue has come to the fore amid allegations from Ukraine that Russian invading forces have stolen grain.

Reuters | Zurich | Updated: 14-07-2022 12:57 IST | Created: 14-07-2022 12:57 IST
Swiss attorney general warns trading looted commodities could be war crime
  • Country:
  • United States

Switzerland's attorney general has warned Swiss-based commodities trading firms that dealing with stolen raw materials, notably from Ukraine, could trigger war crime charges. "Commercialising looted raw materials could constitute a war crime," Stefan Blaettler, who took over as attorney general on Jan. 1, said in a column he contributed to newspaper Le Temps that was published on Wednesday.

He said he did not know of any convictions in this area, but Switzerland's prosecutors were already conducting criminal investigations in this context. He did not give any details. The Swiss government said last month it wanted to take a closer look at the country's flourishing commodities traders to gain more insight on a rather opaque sector employing more than 10,000 people.

The issue has come to the fore amid allegations from Ukraine that Russian invading forces have stolen grain. The Kremlin has denied such allegations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Astronomers discover two rare binary star systems with remarkable disk around them

Astronomers discover two rare binary star systems with remarkable disk aroun...

 Canada
2
FEATURE-Startups eye metaverse, NFTs, to solve Africa's economic woes

FEATURE-Startups eye metaverse, NFTs, to solve Africa's economic woes

 Global
3
Horse racing-Harness race horse drowns at Ohio track after competing

Horse racing-Harness race horse drowns at Ohio track after competing

 Global
4
Haiti demonstrators block Port-au-Prince roads to protest fuel shortages

Haiti demonstrators block Port-au-Prince roads to protest fuel shortages

 Haiti

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022