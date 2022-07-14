Actor Kevin Spacey pleads not guilty to sex offenses charges in UK court
Oscar-winning actor Kevin Spacey pleaded not guilty to accusations of sex offenses dating back almost 20 years in a London court on Thursday.
Spacey clearly said "not guilty" when five charges were put on him at London's Old Bailey central criminal court.
