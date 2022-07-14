Left Menu

Two held with counterfeit currency in UP's Shahjahanpur

PTI | Shahjahanpur | Updated: 14-07-2022 14:57 IST | Created: 14-07-2022 14:55 IST
representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  • India

Two people were held while trying to use counterfeit currency during an Eid fair here, police said on Thursday. Fake notes having face value of Rs 26,300 were recovered from their possession, they said.

City Superintendent of Police Sanjay Kumar said Mukesh and Lokendra, residents of Sikar district in Rajasthan, were arrested on Wednesday from the fair by a team led by Circle Officer (City) Akhand Pratap Singh.

The accused told police that they used to bring fake notes from Sikar and made purchases in crowded markets and fairs.

