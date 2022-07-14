Left Menu

Russian missile strike kills 12 in Ukrainian city of Vinnytsia - emergency service

Three Russian missiles slammed into the heart of the central Ukrainian city of Vinnytsia on Thursday, killing 12 people including a small child and wounding 25, the State Emergency Service said. National police chief Ihor Klymenko, citing preliminary information, said the missiles hit an office block and damaged nearby residential buildings, causing a huge blaze which spread to a car park and set vehicles alight.

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 14-07-2022 15:05 IST | Created: 14-07-2022 15:04 IST
Russian missile strike kills 12 in Ukrainian city of Vinnytsia - emergency service
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Three Russian missiles slammed into the heart of the central Ukrainian city of Vinnytsia on Thursday, killing 12 people including a small child and wounding 25, the State Emergency Service said.

National police chief Ihor Klymenko, citing preliminary information, said the missiles hit an office block and damaged nearby residential buildings, causing a huge blaze which spread to a car park and set vehicles alight. "There are wounded and dead, among them a small child," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy wrote on the Telegram messaging app. "What is this, if not an open act of terrorism?"

The Russian defence ministry did not immediately comment on the reports from Vinnytsia. Russia, which invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, has denied deliberately targeting civilians.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Astronomers discover two rare binary star systems with remarkable disk around them

Astronomers discover two rare binary star systems with remarkable disk aroun...

 Canada
2
FEATURE-Startups eye metaverse, NFTs, to solve Africa's economic woes

FEATURE-Startups eye metaverse, NFTs, to solve Africa's economic woes

 Global
3
Horse racing-Harness race horse drowns at Ohio track after competing

Horse racing-Harness race horse drowns at Ohio track after competing

 Global
4
Haiti demonstrators block Port-au-Prince roads to protest fuel shortages

Haiti demonstrators block Port-au-Prince roads to protest fuel shortages

 Haiti

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022