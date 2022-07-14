Russian missile strike kills 12 in Ukrainian city of Vinnytsia - emergency service
Three Russian missiles slammed into the heart of the central Ukrainian city of Vinnytsia on Thursday, killing 12 people including a small child and wounding 25, the State Emergency Service said. National police chief Ihor Klymenko, citing preliminary information, said the missiles hit an office block and damaged nearby residential buildings, causing a huge blaze which spread to a car park and set vehicles alight.
National police chief Ihor Klymenko, citing preliminary information, said the missiles hit an office block and damaged nearby residential buildings, causing a huge blaze which spread to a car park and set vehicles alight. "There are wounded and dead, among them a small child," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy wrote on the Telegram messaging app. "What is this, if not an open act of terrorism?"
The Russian defence ministry did not immediately comment on the reports from Vinnytsia. Russia, which invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, has denied deliberately targeting civilians.
