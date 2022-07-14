Trader's body calls 'mahapanchayat' over MCD rationalising health trade licence fees

A trader's body called a 'mahapanchayat' on Friday to deliberate on the Delhi Municipal Corporation's decision to rationalize license and registration fees for running various establishments such as banquet halls and eateries, its chairman said.

The Chamber Of Trade and Industry (CTI), in a statement on Thursday, said it has invited various market associations and businessmen for the meeting.

CTI chairman Brijesh Goyal said about 200 people are expected to attend the 'mahapanchayat'.

Traders across north and east Delhi on Wednesday expressed resentment over the Municipal Corporation of Delhi's (MCD) decision to rationalize license and registration fees by bringing the rates on par with markets in the southern parts of the city.

Arguing that markets in south Delhi are more developed compared to those in the north and east that lack even basic amenities such as toilets and potable water, they demanded a rollback of the fee hike.

The MCD on Tuesday announced a revision of the rates for obtaining a health trade license to run various establishments.

The public health department of the MCD has revised the one-time registration fee and annual license fee for 94 categories of health trades, the MCD said in a statement.

''Under the new policy, a one-time registration fee for health trade license for banquet halls with a capacity of up to 250 seats has been fixed at Rs 10,000, and the annual license fee at Rs 15,000. The registration fee and license fee for health trade of banquet halls with a capacity of more than 250 seats have been fixed at Rs 20,000 and Rs 25,000, respectively,'' it said.

''For an eating house with a capacity of up to 20 seats, owners will have to pay a registration fee of Rs 10,000 and an annual license fee of Rs 10,000. For an eating house with a capacity of 20-50 seats, they will have to pay a registration fee of Rs 15,000 and an annual license fee of Rs 20,000. An eating house with more than 50 seats will have to pay a registration fee of Rs 20,000 and an annual fee of Rs 25,000,'' it added. According to the revised health trade fee, a processing fee of Rs 1,000 will be charged for each application. At the same time, the de-sealing charge has been fixed at three times the annual license fee, civic authorities said.

