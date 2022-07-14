Delhi court reserves order on bail plea of Alt News co-founder Md. Zubair for Friday in case related to his objectionable tweet in 2018.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-07-2022 15:47 IST | Created: 14-07-2022 15:31 IST
