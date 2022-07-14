Left Menu

Navy rescues 6 fishermen stranded off TN coast

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-07-2022 16:06 IST | Created: 14-07-2022 16:06 IST
  • Country:
  • India

An Indian Navy's patrol vessel on Wednesday rescued six fishermen who were stranded on their capsized boat off the Nagapattinam coast in Tamil Nadu.

''INS Bitra, while on Palk Bay patrol, rescued six fishermen stranded on their capsized boat off Point Calimere (Kodiakkarai) on July 13,'' the Indian Navy's statement said.

INS Bitra is a Bangaram-class patrol vessel designed by Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers.

All six Indian fishermen were safely brought to Nagapattinam and handed over to local authorities, the Navy said.

