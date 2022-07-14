Navy rescues 6 fishermen stranded off TN coast
- Country:
- India
An Indian Navy's patrol vessel on Wednesday rescued six fishermen who were stranded on their capsized boat off the Nagapattinam coast in Tamil Nadu.
''INS Bitra, while on Palk Bay patrol, rescued six fishermen stranded on their capsized boat off Point Calimere (Kodiakkarai) on July 13,'' the Indian Navy's statement said.
INS Bitra is a Bangaram-class patrol vessel designed by Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers.
All six Indian fishermen were safely brought to Nagapattinam and handed over to local authorities, the Navy said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Palk Bay
- Point Calimere
- Nagapattinam
- Indian Navy's
- Navy
- Bangaram
- Kodiakkarai
- Tamil Nadu
- Indian
ALSO READ
Distrust remains after Navy report on tainted Hawaii water
Army, Navy begin recruitment under Agnipath scheme
Navy report: Multiple errors poisoned Pearl Harbor water
Sri Lankan Navy nabs 51 people illegally migrating to Australia to escape economic crisis: Official
10,000 females register for Indian navy's Agnipath recruitment scheme till Sunday